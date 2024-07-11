Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Ruth Pointer reflects on her legendary career and embarking on a new tour

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published July 11, 2024 at 10:07 AM EDT
Ruth Pointer (center) with daughter Issa Pointer (left) and granddaughter Sadako Pointer
Ruth Pointer (center) with daughter Issa Pointer (left) and granddaughter Sadako Pointer

Ruth Pointer is the eldest sister in the Pointer family and the only surviving member of the legendary soul group, The Pointer Sisters. She talks to Leoneda Inge about her long career and what it's been like to perform without her sisters.

Ruth is on currently on tour with co-headliners The Commodores and The Spinners in An Evening of Icons. She is performing with her daughter Issa and granddaughter Sadako.

Guest

Ruth Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown