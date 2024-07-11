Ruth Pointer reflects on her legendary career and embarking on a new tour

Ruth Pointer is the eldest sister in the Pointer family and the only surviving member of the legendary soul group, The Pointer Sisters. She talks to Leoneda Inge about her long career and what it's been like to perform without her sisters.

Ruth is on currently on tour with co-headliners The Commodores and The Spinners in An Evening of Icons. She is performing with her daughter Issa and granddaughter Sadako.

Guest

Ruth Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters