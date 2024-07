Watermelon ginger lime popsicles. Gojuchang caramel ice cream. Pistachio nut butter-dipped soft serve. You can find it all in Durham at shops like Simons Says Dip This and Locopops. The owners of both shops stop by and bring treats for co-host Leoneda Inge to taste.

Guests

Audrey and Nathan Simons, owners of Simons Says Dip This

Summer Bicknell, owner of Locopops

Nichole Anderson, baker for Locopops