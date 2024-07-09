Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Shibumi sunshades already dominate NC coastline. Where will the local company expand next?

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published July 9, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
2024.07.06 - Ocean Isle Beach, NC
@mickeycochran
/
Courtesy of Shibumi
Ocean Isle Beach, NC, July 6, 2024

If you’ve been to a beach in North Carolina recently, you’ve seen a Shibumi – the teal and royal blue sunshades that dominate the Carolina coast.

Now, the company is poised to take over beaches across the world, according to The Assembly’s Wilmington editor Johanna F. Still. Johanna's article on the Carolina business is titled: "Shibumi Has Taken Over N.C. Beaches. Next, The World."

Guest

Johanna F. Still, Wilmington Editor, The Assembly

