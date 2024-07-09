Shibumi sunshades already dominate NC coastline. Where will the local company expand next?

If you’ve been to a beach in North Carolina recently, you’ve seen a Shibumi – the teal and royal blue sunshades that dominate the Carolina coast.

Now, the company is poised to take over beaches across the world, according to The Assembly’s Wilmington editor Johanna F. Still. Johanna's article on the Carolina business is titled: "Shibumi Has Taken Over N.C. Beaches. Next, The World."

Guest

Johanna F. Still, Wilmington Editor, The Assembly