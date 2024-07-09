Sharks are plentiful along Carolina coast, but unlikely to bite people, says UNC shark expert

For many beachgoers, the ocean brings feelings of peace and tranquility. But for some it can be a place of anxiety and even fear, particularly when it comes to sharks.

Are they marine menaces? Have they been unfairly labeled as threats? Is the reality somewhere in between?

UNC Institute of Marine Sciences director Joel Fodrie takes Due South on a deep dive through shark life, habitat, and behavior.

Guest

Joel Fodrie, Thomas Willis Lambeth Distinguished Chair in Public Policy; Professor, Department of Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences; Director, Institute of Marine Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

