The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

July 8 marks the 80th anniversary of Booker T. Spicely's death. A new marker honors his life.

By Leoneda Inge
Published July 8, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT

Editor's note: This segment originally aired on December 5, 2023.

At the intersection of Broad Street and Club Boulevard in Durham, a new North Carolina highway historical marker honors the life and condemns the death of Booker T. Spicely, a soldier who was shot and killed by a white bus driver in 1944.

Several members of Spicely's family were on site for the marker's unveiling, including Marilyn Spicely and her husband Lincoln T. Spicely.

Brian Faircloth, NC School of Science and Mathematics
Atty James Williams, speaking at the Pvt. Booker T Spicely marker unveiling.

Leoneda Inge attended the unveiling and later spoke with James Williams, chairman of the Booker T. Spicely Committee.

Guest

James Williams, chairman of the Booker T. Spicely Committee and head of the North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Criminal Justice System.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
