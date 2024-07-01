Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Minor league pitcher and local HBCU grad Devin Sweet talks about his call up to the majors

Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Published July 1, 2024
Devin Sweet pitches during Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens game, April 10, 2024, Fifth Third Field Toledo, Ohio.
Scott W. Grau
/
Toledo Mud Hens
Devin Sweet pitches during Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens game, April 10, 2024, Fifth Third Field Toledo, Ohio.

Pitcher Devin Sweet grew up in Greensboro and played for the North Carolina Central University baseball team from 2014-2018 (the team has since folded). In 2023, Devin made it to the big show, playing for the Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, and the Oakland Athletics, and he currently plays for the minor league Toledo Mud Hens.

Devin talks to co-host Leoneda Inge about growing up playing ball in Greensboro, his time at NCCU, his move up to the majors, and his plans for the future at a time when only six percent of players in Major League Baseball are Black.

Devin Sweet, pitcher, Toledo Mud Hens

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
