Minor league pitcher and local HBCU grad Devin Sweet talks about his call up to the majors

Pitcher Devin Sweet grew up in Greensboro and played for the North Carolina Central University baseball team from 2014-2018 (the team has since folded). In 2023, Devin made it to the big show, playing for the Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, and the Oakland Athletics, and he currently plays for the minor league Toledo Mud Hens.

Devin talks to co-host Leoneda Inge about growing up playing ball in Greensboro, his time at NCCU, his move up to the majors, and his plans for the future at a time when only six percent of players in Major League Baseball are Black.

Guest

Devin Sweet, pitcher, Toledo Mud Hens

