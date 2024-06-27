Salary Transparent Street's Hannah Williams asks strangers how much money they make. Their answers may reduce pay inequity.

Hannah Williams had a fun idea to take on the serious topic of pay inequity. She started making TikToks asking strangers on the street how much money they made and if they felt they were fairly compensated for their work.

Salary Transparent Street was born, and eventually it became so successful that Hannah quit her job as a data analyst to interview people full time. She shares what she’s learned and how she’s taking her message about the power of salary transparency to state governments.

Guest

Hannah Williams, CEO and Founder, Salary Transparent Street