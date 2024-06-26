Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Health benefits of running; Black and brown runners find community with local running groups

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published June 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Members of local chapters of Black Men Run, Black Girls Run and Latinos Run
photo provided by Jasmine Santiago-Tracey
Members of local chapters of Black Men Run, Black Girls Run and Latinos Run

Editor's note: This show originally aired Jan. 25, 2024

Part One: How much running is good for your health? A cardiologist breaks down the data

Running seems like it would be good for the body, but how much running does a person actually need to do in order to achieve the health benefits? The distance (and the speed) required to make a big difference on longevity and quality of life may be less than you think. Dr. Carl "Chip" Lavie breaks down the research for co-host Jeff Tiberii.

Carl Lavie, MD, medical director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Preventive Cardiology and director of the Exercise Laboratories at John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute in New Orleans

Part Two: Black and brown runners find community, and safe spaces, with local running groups

Running is often viewed as a predominantly white sport, but that image may be shifting. In recent years, many running groups have formed across the country, and here in the Triangle, to provide safe and welcoming running spaces for communities of color.

Local runners talk about the challenges they’ve faced and about the kindness and support they’ve found in their running groups as they pursue their passion for the sport.

Arthur Livingston, member of Black Men Run RDC (Raleigh Durham Chapel Hill)

Eleanor Sykes, ambassador for Black Girls Run

Jasmine Santiago-Tracey, host of Brown Girl Running Podcast and member of Latinos Run Raleigh

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
