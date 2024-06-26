Health benefits of running; Black and brown runners find community with local running groups

Editor's note: This show originally aired Jan. 25, 2024

Part One: How much running is good for your health? A cardiologist breaks down the data

Running seems like it would be good for the body, but how much running does a person actually need to do in order to achieve the health benefits? The distance (and the speed) required to make a big difference on longevity and quality of life may be less than you think. Dr. Carl "Chip" Lavie breaks down the research for co-host Jeff Tiberii.

Carl Lavie, MD, medical director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Preventive Cardiology and director of the Exercise Laboratories at John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute in New Orleans

Part Two: Black and brown runners find community, and safe spaces, with local running groups

Running is often viewed as a predominantly white sport, but that image may be shifting. In recent years, many running groups have formed across the country, and here in the Triangle, to provide safe and welcoming running spaces for communities of color.

Local runners talk about the challenges they’ve faced and about the kindness and support they’ve found in their running groups as they pursue their passion for the sport.

Arthur Livingston, member of Black Men Run RDC (Raleigh Durham Chapel Hill)

Eleanor Sykes, ambassador for Black Girls Run

Jasmine Santiago-Tracey, host of Brown Girl Running Podcast and member of Latinos Run Raleigh