In his new book, Evan Dalton Smith explores Andy Griffith's life and his own

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published June 20, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT

When writer Evan Dalton Smith began to research his book on the life of Andy Griffith, he did not realize that he was related to the famous actor. It was one of many new discoveries about the Mount Airy, NC native's life — as well as his own.

In his new book, Looking for Andy Griffith: A Father's Journey, Smith explores grief, Southernness and fatherhood.

Evan Dalton Smith, author of Looking for Andy Griffith: A Father's Journey and 2024 Southeastern Library Association awardee for Outstanding Southeast Author

Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
