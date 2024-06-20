In his new book, Evan Dalton Smith explores Andy Griffith's life and his own

When writer Evan Dalton Smith began to research his book on the life of Andy Griffith, he did not realize that he was related to the famous actor. It was one of many new discoveries about the Mount Airy, NC native's life — as well as his own.

In his new book, Looking for Andy Griffith: A Father's Journey, Smith explores grief, Southernness and fatherhood.

Guest

Evan Dalton Smith, author of Looking for Andy Griffith: A Father's Journey and 2024 Southeastern Library Association awardee for Outstanding Southeast Author