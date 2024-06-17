Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

How the U.S. became 'Gun Country'

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published June 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Book jacket of Gun Country... by Andrew C. McKevitt opposite a Carcano rifle, like one of thousands sold to Americans following WWII.
Book jacket courtesy of UNC Press, Carcano rifle photo by Wikimedia contributor Auge=mit // Composite by Cole del Charco
Book jacket of Gun Country... by Andrew C. McKevitt opposite a Carcano rifle, like one of thousands sold to Americans following WWII.

On the heels of World War II, a handful of entrepreneurial Americans saw dollar signs.

Surplus weapons in European countries were being destroyed, or sat in warehouse storage at great cost.

At the same time, millions of American soldiers were returning home. With leisure time, and an intimate familiarity with firearms.

Author Andrew C. McKevitt

Samuel Cummings was one of the men who put two and two together. He bought up surplus, and soon to be outdated, rifles and pistols from countries like Finland. And he made millions importing, selling and shipping them to Americans on the cheap.

In his new book, Gun Country: Gun Capitalism, Culture & Control in Cold War America, historian Andrew C. McKevitt argues this influx of military-grade weapons formed what is now, undoubtedly, the gun country.

Guest

Andrew C. McKevitt is the John D. Winters Endowed Professor of History at Louisiana Tech University. His new book, Gun Country: Gun Capitalism, Culture & Control in Cold War America came out with UNC Press in November. His first book is Consuming Japan: Popular Culture and the Globalizing of 1980s America.

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco