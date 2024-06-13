Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

11th annual NC Fatherhood Conference honors fathers across the state

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:09 AM EDT
The North Carolina Fatherhood Conference will be held at the Life Enrichment Center in Raleigh on June 15.
Tony Farrell
Father's Day weekend is approaching and hundreds of fathers and father figures across the state will be making their way to Raleigh to attend the 11th annual North Carolina Fatherhood Conference.

The full-day convening offers a therapeutic and educational space for fathers from across the state. They share stories, attend workshops and share intergenerational insights.

Co-host Leoneda Inge speaks with one of the conference organizers, Martin Woodard.

Vincent R. Johnson (center) poses with sons Tyler (left) and Vinnie (right)
Vincent Johnson
Vincent R. Johnson (center) poses with sons Tyler (left) and Vinnie (right)

She is also joined by one of the conference's workshop presenters, Vincent Johnson, who speaks about his experience as a father to his sons, Tyler Johnson and Vincent "Vinnie" Johnson II.

Guests

Martin Woodard, NC Fatherhood Conference organizer

Vincent R. Johnson, program coordinator for Day 2 Day Dads

Tyler Johnson, son of Vincent Johnson

Vincent R. Johnson II, son of Vincent Johnson

