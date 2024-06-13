11th annual NC Fatherhood Conference honors fathers across the state

Father's Day weekend is approaching and hundreds of fathers and father figures across the state will be making their way to Raleigh to attend the 11th annual North Carolina Fatherhood Conference.

The full-day convening offers a therapeutic and educational space for fathers from across the state. They share stories, attend workshops and share intergenerational insights.

Co-host Leoneda Inge speaks with one of the conference organizers, Martin Woodard.

Vincent Johnson Vincent R. Johnson (center) poses with sons Tyler (left) and Vinnie (right)

She is also joined by one of the conference's workshop presenters, Vincent Johnson, who speaks about his experience as a father to his sons, Tyler Johnson and Vincent "Vinnie" Johnson II.

