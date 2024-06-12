Bringing The World Home To You

Hurricane season is here: a 2024 forecast and how to prepare in North Carolina

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published June 12, 2024 at 2:29 PM EDT
NOAA's GOES-16 satellite captured Hurricane Idalia approaching the western coast of Florida while Hurricane Franklin churned in the Atlantic Ocean at 5:01 p.m. EDT on August 29, 2023.
NOAA's GOES-16 satellite captured Hurricane Idalia approaching the western coast of Florida while Hurricane Franklin churned in the Atlantic Ocean at 5:01 p.m. EDT on August 29, 2023.

Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above normal this year, with as many as seven major hurricanes. A forecast of the season, conversation about the difficult decisions people make when evacuating, and the practical steps to get ready for a storm.

Forecast for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season from U.S. government agency the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NOAA
Forecast for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season from U.S. government agency the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Guests

Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane seasonal outlook forecaster at NOAA

Ellen Schumaker, Director of Outreach, Safe Plates Program at NC State

Xilei Zhao, assistant professor at the University of Florida in the College of Engineering

If you want a list to prepare for this hurricane season, find recommendations to create an emergency plan, build a disaster kit, correct potential home hazards, and more at the NC Disaster Information Center, hosted by N.C. A& T State University, and N.C. State University.

You can find the complete 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season forecast by Matthew Rosencrans and the team at NOAA here.

Xilei Zhao's research on emergency evacuations, and transportation is here.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
