Hurricane season is here: a 2024 forecast and how to prepare in North Carolina
Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above normal this year, with as many as seven major hurricanes. A forecast of the season, conversation about the difficult decisions people make when evacuating, and the practical steps to get ready for a storm.
Guests
Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane seasonal outlook forecaster at NOAA
Ellen Schumaker, Director of Outreach, Safe Plates Program at NC State
Xilei Zhao, assistant professor at the University of Florida in the College of Engineering
If you want a list to prepare for this hurricane season, find recommendations to create an emergency plan, build a disaster kit, correct potential home hazards, and more at the NC Disaster Information Center, hosted by N.C. A& T State University, and N.C. State University.
You can find the complete 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season forecast by Matthew Rosencrans and the team at NOAA here.
Xilei Zhao's research on emergency evacuations, and transportation is here.