How 'Swim for Charlie' aims to even the swim safety field in NC

As summer temperatures rise, many families will be making their way to North Carolina’s beaches and pools. With increased water activity comes the need for a refresher course on water safety – especially for kids.

More children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than from any other cause of death. And drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for kids ages 5 through 14. Swim for Charlie is a local nonprofit organization helping second graders to learn how to swim. We're joined by the organization's president, who offers water safety tips for swimmers this summer.

Guest

Dr. Jonathan Klein, President and Board Chair of Swim for Charlie

