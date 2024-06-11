Due South's summer book recommendations

Whether on the beach, lounging pool-side or sitting under a shady tree, summer can be an ideal season for catching up on leisure reading. Due South talks to a local bookseller and a freelance writer about their top book picks for the season.

Guests

Maggie Robe, Marketing and Events Manager at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill

Alison Law, content strategist, storyteller and writer of the 2024 Summer Reading Roundup for The Bitter Southerner

Maggie’s picks:

Adult:

The Ministry Of Time by Kaliane Bradley

Bright and Tender Dark by Joanna Pearson

Lies & Weddings by Kevin Kwan

YA:

These Bodies Between Us by Sarah Van Name

Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams

Give Me A Sign by Anna Sortino

Legendborn (The Legendborn Cycle, Book #1) by Tracy Deonn

Bloodmarked (The Legendborn Cycle, Book #2) by Tracy Deonn

Kids/Graphic Novels:

Plain Jane and the Mermaid by Vera Brosgol

Blood City Rollers by V.P. Anderson, illustrated by Tatiana Hill

The Skandar Seriesby A.F. Steadman

