Due South

Due South's summer book recommendations

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published June 11, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Whether on the beach, lounging pool-side or sitting under a shady tree, summer can be an ideal season for catching up on leisure reading. Due South talks to a local bookseller and a freelance writer about their top book picks for the season.

Guests

Maggie Robe, Marketing and Events Manager at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill

Alison Law, content strategist, storyteller and writer of the 2024 Summer Reading Roundup for The Bitter Southerner

Maggie’s picks:

Adult:

The Ministry Of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Bright and Tender Dark by Joanna Pearson
Lies & Weddings by Kevin Kwan

YA:
These Bodies Between Us by Sarah Van Name
Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams
Give Me A Sign by Anna Sortino
Legendborn (The Legendborn Cycle, Book #1) by Tracy Deonn
Bloodmarked (The Legendborn Cycle, Book #2) by Tracy Deonn

Kids/Graphic Novels:
Plain Jane and the Mermaid by Vera Brosgol
Blood City Rollers by V.P. Anderson, illustrated by Tatiana Hill
The Skandar Seriesby A.F. Steadman

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
