Due South's summer book recommendations
Whether on the beach, lounging pool-side or sitting under a shady tree, summer can be an ideal season for catching up on leisure reading. Due South talks to a local bookseller and a freelance writer about their top book picks for the season.
Guests
Maggie Robe, Marketing and Events Manager at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill
Alison Law, content strategist, storyteller and writer of the 2024 Summer Reading Roundup for The Bitter Southerner
Maggie’s picks:
Adult:
The Ministry Of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Bright and Tender Dark by Joanna Pearson
Lies & Weddings by Kevin Kwan
YA:
These Bodies Between Us by Sarah Van Name
Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams
Give Me A Sign by Anna Sortino
Legendborn (The Legendborn Cycle, Book #1) by Tracy Deonn
Bloodmarked (The Legendborn Cycle, Book #2) by Tracy Deonn
Kids/Graphic Novels:
Plain Jane and the Mermaid by Vera Brosgol
Blood City Rollers by V.P. Anderson, illustrated by Tatiana Hill
The Skandar Seriesby A.F. Steadman