News
Due South
Due South

More children to court as adults, at-home abortion pills, and more on the NC News Roundup

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published June 7, 2024 at 11:02 AM EDT
NC Courage vs. Racing Louisville in Cary, North Carolina on June 24, 2023.
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
Emily Fox plays for the Courage on June 24, 2023 against Racing Louisville in Cary, North Carolina.

On the North Carolina News Roundup… Sending more children to court as adults. A ruling that at-home abortion pills can be taken in North Carolina. A candidate for Governor campaigns with anti-birth control group. And, The Soccer Tournament is underway in Cary.

Join co-host Jeff Tiberii and a roundtable of reporters for a review of the week’s news from around North Carolina.

Guests
Bryan Anderson, journalist and author of the Anderson Alerts newsletter
Kyle Ingram, politics reporter Raleigh News & Observer
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent for The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer with the McClatchy network
Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter at Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
