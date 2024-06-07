More children to court as adults, at-home abortion pills, and more on the NC News Roundup
On the North Carolina News Roundup… Sending more children to court as adults. A ruling that at-home abortion pills can be taken in North Carolina. A candidate for Governor campaigns with anti-birth control group. And, The Soccer Tournament is underway in Cary.
Join co-host Jeff Tiberii and a roundtable of reporters for a review of the week’s news from around North Carolina.
Guests
Bryan Anderson, journalist and author of the Anderson Alerts newsletter
Kyle Ingram, politics reporter Raleigh News & Observer
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent for The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer with the McClatchy network
Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter at Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)