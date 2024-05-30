Purple Ballot: North Carolina’s history of “ticket splitting”

We’ve been calling our politics series this year “Purple Ballot.” That’s because North Carolina is largely a purple state, a swing state with similar numbers of Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters.

And our state has an interesting history of “ticket splitting” – the purplest of purple ballots – where a voter selects candidates from opposing political parties. We take a closer look at this interesting trend.

Guests

Michael Bitzer, Ph.D., politics department chair, professor of Politics and History, Catawba College

Peter Francia, Ph.D., professor of political science and director of the Center for Survey Research, East Carolina University