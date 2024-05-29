Period poverty is an ongoing issue in NC's public schools. Here's what's being done to address it.

Nearly one-quarter of all K-12 public school students in the U.S. struggle to gain monthly access to feminine hygiene products. This ongoing challenge is referred to as "period poverty." Studies show that period poverty among school-aged girls can impact attendance, academic progress, health and self-esteem. In North Carolina, the state is addressing this issue by providing limited funding on a first-come, first-serve basis to schools who request financial support through the Feminine Hygiene Products Grant Program.

The need is still great and various non-profit organizations and individual donations to schools are working to supplement the state's resources.

Lillian Pinto, reproductive health consultant for the NC Department of Public Instruction Department