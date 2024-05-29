How North Carolina's only milk bank feeds infants across the Southeast U.S.

The WakeMed Mothers’ Milk Bank in Cary is one of only 33 nonprofit human milk banks in North America and the only one in the state of North Carolina. We speak with the manager of the bank about their services, their ongoing need for more donors and the many families who benefit from their work, both in North Carolina and across the Southeast region of the country.

Guest

Kerrie Gottschall, manager of the WakeMed Mothers’ Milk Bank