How Ronald Reagan remade Republican politics through North Carolina

In 1976, North Carolina was the turning point for Ronald Reagan’s GOP primary campaign.

It set the stage for his eventual election to President, and his effort to reshape the party are a defining characteristic of our current political landscape.

Tom Ellis was a campaign aid who helped Republican Jesse Helms win election to the U.S. Senate. He helped the Reagan campaign win North Carolina in the 1976 primary, and later rise to the Presidency for two terms.

Guests

- Ben Bradford is host and producer of NPR and WFAE’s Landslide podcast about the election that reshaped American politics. He's worked for WFAE in Charlotte, CapRadio in Sacramento and Marketplace.

