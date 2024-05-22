After seasons of unexpected comebacks, NC baseball and softball teams set sights on College World Series
North Carolina colleges are deep into NCAA baseball and softball championship season. Wake Forest, UNC, Duke, NC State, and ECU baseball teams are all in the top 25, and Duke recently won its second ACC Softball Championship in a “magical” run.
Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with two local sports journalists about the most exciting storylines of the seasons so far, and about what’s to come.
Guests
Jadyn Watson-Fisher, sports reporter, News & Observer
Daron Vaught, sports broadcaster, ACC Network and D1Baseball