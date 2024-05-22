Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

After seasons of unexpected comebacks, NC baseball and softball teams set sights on College World Series

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published May 22, 2024 at 10:29 AM EDT
Duke softball
Duke University Athletics

North Carolina colleges are deep into NCAA baseball and softball championship season. Wake Forest, UNC, Duke, NC State, and ECU baseball teams are all in the top 25, and Duke recently won its second ACC Softball Championship in a “magical” run.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with two local sports journalists about the most exciting storylines of the seasons so far, and about what’s to come.

Guests

Jadyn Watson-Fisher, sports reporter, News & Observer

Daron Vaught, sports broadcaster, ACC Network and D1Baseball

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
