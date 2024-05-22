After seasons of unexpected comebacks, NC baseball and softball teams set sights on College World Series

North Carolina colleges are deep into NCAA baseball and softball championship season. Wake Forest, UNC, Duke, NC State, and ECU baseball teams are all in the top 25, and Duke recently won its second ACC Softball Championship in a “magical” run.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with two local sports journalists about the most exciting storylines of the seasons so far, and about what’s to come.

Guests

Jadyn Watson-Fisher, sports reporter, News & Observer

Daron Vaught, sports broadcaster, ACC Network and D1Baseball