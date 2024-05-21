A look into the United Methodist Church's decision to lift its LGBTQ bans

Since 1972, the United Methodist Church considered homosexuality to be “incompatible with Christian teaching." That language was outlined in the Church’s Book of Discipline.

This language has been a point of contention for decades, leading to various LGBTQ bans that have been embedded in official church law.

At this year’s General Conference in Charlotte, NC the Church’s delegates made major strides to repeal some of its bans, including its ban on the ordination of LGBTQ church members as clergy and its ban on allowing ministers to officiate same-sex marriage.

Due South spoke with investigative journalist Barry Yeoman about his coverage of the 11-day General Conference and its historic proceedings for The Assembly.

Guest

Barry Yeoman, investigative journalist