A look into the United Methodist Church's decision to lift its LGBTQ bans

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
The Rev. David Meredith, left, and the Rev. Austin Adkinson sing during a gathering of those in the LGBTQ community and their allies outside the Charlotte Convention Center, in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, May 2, 2024. They were celebrating after the General Conference of the United Methodist Church voted to remove the denomination's 52-year-old social teaching that deemed homosexuality "incompatible with Christian teaching."
Peter Smith
/
AP
The Rev. David Meredith, left, and the Rev. Austin Adkinson sing during a gathering of those in the LGBTQ community and their allies outside the Charlotte Convention Center, in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, May 2, 2024. They were celebrating after the General Conference of the United Methodist Church voted to remove the denomination's 52-year-old social teaching that deemed homosexuality "incompatible with Christian teaching."

Since 1972, the United Methodist Church considered homosexuality to be “incompatible with Christian teaching." That language was outlined in the Church’s Book of Discipline.

This language has been a point of contention for decades, leading to various LGBTQ bans that have been embedded in official church law.

At this year’s General Conference in Charlotte, NC the Church’s delegates made major strides to repeal some of its bans, including its ban on the ordination of LGBTQ church members as clergy and its ban on allowing ministers to officiate same-sex marriage.

Due South spoke with investigative journalist Barry Yeoman about his coverage of the 11-day General Conference and its historic proceedings for The Assembly.

Barry Yeoman, investigative journalist

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
