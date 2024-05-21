New book explores the 'really strange and wonderful' 1990s music scene in Chapel Hill

Tom Maxwell was a founding member of the hit ‘90s swing band The Squirrel Nut Zippers. During that decade, he had a unique, insider perspective on the emerging underground music scene in Chapel Hill and the surrounding areas.

He talks to Due South about his new book that looks back and reflects on that "strange and wonderful time."

Guest

Tom Maxwell, musician and author of A Really Strange and Wonderful Time: The Chapel Hill Music Scene, 1989 to 1999

