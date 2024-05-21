Bringing The World Home To You

New book explores the 'really strange and wonderful' 1990s music scene in Chapel Hill

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia Brown
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:27 AM EDT
Tom Maxwell, author ofA Really Strange and Wonderful Time: The Chapel Hill Music Scene, 1989-1999

Tom Maxwell was a founding member of the hit ‘90s swing band The Squirrel Nut Zippers. During that decade, he had a unique, insider perspective on the emerging underground music scene in Chapel Hill and the surrounding areas.

He talks to Due South about his new book that looks back and reflects on that "strange and wonderful time."

Tom Maxwell, musician and author of A Really Strange and Wonderful Time: The Chapel Hill Music Scene, 1989 to 1999

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
