Why Dr. Damon Tweedy wants to destigmatize mental illness in the U.S.

About 20 percent of adults in the U.S. live with a mental illness each year, but it remains difficult for those in need to receive quality health care.

In his new book, Facing the Unseen: The Struggle to Center Mental Health in Medicine, Dr. Damon Tweedy writes about the many barriers to access and makes a case for destigmatizing mental illness and care.

Guest

Dr. Damon Tweedy, professor of psychiatry at Duke University School of Medicine, staff physician at the Durham VA Health Care System and author of a new book, Facing the Unseen: The Struggle to Center Mental Health in Medicine

