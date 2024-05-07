Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Oral history project documents impact of abortion restrictions since the fall of Roe v. Wade

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published May 7, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT
A crowd holding up many protest signs saying "Abortion is Health Care" and similar messages.
Rose Hoban
/
NC Health News
Abortion access significantly diminished in North Carolina on July 1 as the time frame for seeking most abortions dropped from 20 weeks of pregnancy to 12 weeks under the state's new law. Lawmakers also placed more requirements on women seeking abortions and on their providers, such as requiring an in-person appointment for state-mandated counseling at least 72 hours before an abortion.

Doctors, students, and researchers at Duke University are developing an oral history archive to shed light on the stories of abortion patients and providers impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision and North Carolina’s 12-week ban.

In part one of this conversation, co-host Leoneda Inge talks with three doctors about why they're contributing to this audio archive that captures reproductive health history, happening now.

Guests

Dr. Beverly Gray, Associate Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University Medical Center

Dr. Jonas Swartz, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University Medical Center

Dr. Serina Floyd, Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC

Then, co-host Leoneda Inge is joined by two students who are also involved in the oral history project, as well as by a reproductive justice advocate, to talk about the disproportionate impact of abortion restrictions on historically-marginalized populations, particularly Black women, and how abortion bans impact Black maternal health.

Guests

Ash Williams, abortion doula and reproductive justice activist

Miracle Adedeji, Duke University, class of 2024

Maite McPherson, Duke University, class of 2024

Tags
Due South Abortionabortion access
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy