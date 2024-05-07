Oral history project documents impact of abortion restrictions since the fall of Roe v. Wade

Doctors, students, and researchers at Duke University are developing an oral history archive to shed light on the stories of abortion patients and providers impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision and North Carolina’s 12-week ban.

In part one of this conversation, co-host Leoneda Inge talks with three doctors about why they're contributing to this audio archive that captures reproductive health history, happening now.

Guests

Dr. Beverly Gray, Associate Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University Medical Center

Dr. Jonas Swartz, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University Medical Center

Dr. Serina Floyd, Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC

Then, co-host Leoneda Inge is joined by two students who are also involved in the oral history project, as well as by a reproductive justice advocate, to talk about the disproportionate impact of abortion restrictions on historically-marginalized populations, particularly Black women, and how abortion bans impact Black maternal health.

Guests

Ash Williams, abortion doula and reproductive justice activist

Miracle Adedeji, Duke University, class of 2024

Maite McPherson, Duke University, class of 2024