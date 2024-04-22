Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Due South Celebrates Earth Day

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published April 22, 2024 at 11:17 AM EDT
EarthDay.org

In keeping with this year's Global Earth Day theme, Planet vs. Plastics, co-host Leoneda Inge chats with Dr. Jack Kurki-Fox, a research scholar at North Carolina State University studying microplastics in the Neuse River Basin, as part of a project called "A River of Plastics."

Leoneda also sits down with State Climatologist Dr. Kathie Dello to talk about how the climate in North Carolina is trending hotter, wetter and more humid.

And Charles Welch, conservation coordinator at the Duke Lemur Center, stops by to talk about the history of the university's efforts to protect lemurs, one of the most endangered primates on the planet.

Guests

Dr. Jack Kurki-Fox, research scholar, North Carolina University, Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering

Dr. Kathie Dello, State Climatologist

Charles Welch, conservation coordinator, Duke Lemur Center

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
