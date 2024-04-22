Due South Celebrates Earth Day

In keeping with this year's Global Earth Day theme, Planet vs. Plastics, co-host Leoneda Inge chats with Dr. Jack Kurki-Fox, a research scholar at North Carolina State University studying microplastics in the Neuse River Basin, as part of a project called "A River of Plastics."

Leoneda also sits down with State Climatologist Dr. Kathie Dello to talk about how the climate in North Carolina is trending hotter, wetter and more humid.

And Charles Welch, conservation coordinator at the Duke Lemur Center, stops by to talk about the history of the university's efforts to protect lemurs, one of the most endangered primates on the planet.

Guests

Dr. Jack Kurki-Fox, research scholar, North Carolina University, Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering

Dr. Kathie Dello, State Climatologist

Charles Welch, conservation coordinator, Duke Lemur Center