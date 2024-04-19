North Carolina's first marijuana dispensary to open on 4/20 in Cherokee

This Saturday, 4/20, North Carolina’s first marijuana dispensary will open in Cherokee on the land of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. While there are efforts underway to sell marijuana there for recreational use, the offerings, for now, will only be available for approved medical use.

Co-host Leoneda Inge is joined by Blue Ridge Public Radio’s Lilly Knoepp, who has been following the effort to get this enterprise off the ground in a state where selling marijuana is still illegal, and Politico’s Federal Cannabis Policy Reporter Natalie Fertig.

Guests

Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Natalie Fertig, Federal Cannabis Policy Reporter, POLITICO