Due South

North Carolina's first marijuana dispensary to open on 4/20 in Cherokee

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:53 AM EDT
This Saturday, 4/20, North Carolina’s first marijuana dispensary will open in Cherokee on the land of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. While there are efforts underway to sell marijuana there for recreational use, the offerings, for now, will only be available for approved medical use.

Co-host Leoneda Inge is joined by Blue Ridge Public Radio’s Lilly Knoepp, who has been following the effort to get this enterprise off the ground in a state where selling marijuana is still illegal, and Politico’s Federal Cannabis Policy Reporter Natalie Fertig.

Guests

Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Natalie Fertig, Federal Cannabis Policy Reporter, POLITICO

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
