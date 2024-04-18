Bringing The World Home To You

UNC Chapel Hill alum Bekah Brunstetter on debuting new plays at her alma mater and on Broadway

April 18, 2024
Bekah Brunstetter is a native North Carolinian and a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill who has made a name for herself in Hollywood, writing for shows like Maid on Netflix and NBC’s This is Us. Most recently, she wrote for the Broadway musical adaptation of The Notebook.

She sits down with co-host Leoneda Inge to discuss the world premiere of her new play, a modern adaptation of the ancient Greek comedy Lysistrata, called The Game, at Playmakers Repertory Theater in Chapel Hill.

The Game opened earlier this month and runs through April 28.

Bekah Brunstetter, playwright

