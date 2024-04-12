North Carolina News Roundup: April 12, 2024

Due South's panel of reporters from across the state on the biggest stories of this week: Falling in line behind violent rhetoric in the name of party unity, another quarter billion for some schools, and a state visit by the Prime Minister of Japan.

Guests

-Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUN

-Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

-Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

-Steve Harrison, Political Reporter, WFAE Charlotte