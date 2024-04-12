Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

North Carolina News Roundup: April 12, 2024

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published April 12, 2024 at 8:59 AM EDT
Due South's panel of reporters from across the state on the biggest stories of this week: Falling in line behind violent rhetoric in the name of party unity, another quarter billion for some schools, and a state visit by the Prime Minister of Japan.

Guests
-Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUN
-Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer
-Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
-Steve Harrison, Political Reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
