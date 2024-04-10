WUNC military reporter Jay Price drops by to share the fascinating story of the ‘Ghost Army’ that helped win World War II. This wily crew of misfits were called “combat con-artists” and used tactics like inflatable decoy tanks and phony radio traffic to fool the Germans.

Their ruse worked and they’re credited with saving the lives of thousands of Allied troops. The Ghost Army’s secret mission was long-classified and almost lost to history. The soldiers’ groundbreaking work was recently honored, and Jay shares this remarkable story with Jeff Tiberii.

Guest

Jay Price, Military Reporter, WUNC

