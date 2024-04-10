Bringing The World Home To You

The fascinating story of the ‘Ghost Army’ that helped win World War II

WUNC military reporter Jay Price drops by to share the fascinating story of the ‘Ghost Army’ that helped win World War II. This wily crew of misfits were called “combat con-artists” and used tactics like inflatable decoy tanks and phony radio traffic to fool the Germans.

Their ruse worked and they’re credited with saving the lives of thousands of Allied troops. The Ghost Army’s secret mission was long-classified and almost lost to history. The soldiers’ groundbreaking work was recently honored, and Jay shares this remarkable story with Jeff Tiberii.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
