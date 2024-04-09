Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Re-introducing Pauli Murray

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published April 9, 2024 at 1:17 PM EDT
U.S. Mint

The Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray is having a moment.

The civil rights pioneer and gender rights icon has been memorialized in murals and markers around the City of Durham, a 2021 documentary called My Name is Pauli Murray and even a WUNC-produced podcast simply titled Pauli.

This January, the U.S. Mint added itself to a long list of institutions honoring Pauli Murray's contributions to American history. The Mint has named Murray the 11th notable woman to be featured in its American Women Quarter series.

That's right: you can now find Pauli Murray's face on a quarter!

In this hour devoted entirely to Pauli, co-host Leoneda Inge speaks with her niece, Rosita Stevens-Holsey, who recently co-authored a book for young readers titled,
Pauli Murray: The Life of a Pioneering Feminist and Civil Rights Activist and Angela Mason, executive director of the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice in Durham.

You'll also hear an excerpt from Pauli, all about Murray's quest to become an Episcopal priest.

Guests

Rosita Stevens-Holsey is the niece of the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, president of Preserving Pauli Murray, LLC and the co-author of Pauli Murray: The Life of a Pioneering Feminist and Civil Rights Activist. 

Angela Mason is the executive director of the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice in Durham.

Kelly Brown Douglas, Dean of the Episcopal Divinity School at Union Theological Seminary in New York City

Rev. Kim Jackson, episcopal priest, state senator in Georgia

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
