NC State's basketball teams exited Final Four without championships, but with legacies to build on

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 8, 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT
N.C. State vs. South Carolina women's basketball
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso boxes out N.C. State's River Baldwin at the Final Four in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024.

With two North Carolina State teams playing in the Final Four over the weekend, Wolfpack fans had a busy weekend of watching and cheering — but not celebrating.

Co-host Leoneda Inge talks about the end of both the NC State men's and women's basketball seasons with WUNC Digital Producer Mitch Northam, who covered the women’s NCAA basketball championship from Cleveland, and WNCN CBS 17 Sports Director Chris Clark in Arizona.

Chris Clark, Sports Director, WNCN CBS 17
Mitch Northam, Digital News Producer, WUNC

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
