NC State's basketball teams exited Final Four without championships, but with legacies to build on

With two North Carolina State teams playing in the Final Four over the weekend, Wolfpack fans had a busy weekend of watching and cheering — but not celebrating.

Co-host Leoneda Inge talks about the end of both the NC State men's and women's basketball seasons with WUNC Digital Producer Mitch Northam, who covered the women’s NCAA basketball championship from Cleveland, and WNCN CBS 17 Sports Director Chris Clark in Arizona.

Guests

Chris Clark, Sports Director, WNCN CBS 17

Mitch Northam, Digital News Producer, WUNC