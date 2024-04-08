Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

"It's a spectacle of nature": local science educator on the joys of a solar eclipse

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 8, 2024 at 12:25 PM EDT
2017 eclipse watch event - Morehead Planetarium and Science Center
Morehead Planetarium and Science Center
2017 eclipse watch event at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center

Solar eclipse day is finally here, so put on your solar eclipse protective glasses and point your eyes toward the sky.

Morehead Planetarium and Science Center science education specialist Dr. Amy Sayle joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about where the total eclipse path will be, the recent (and not so recent) history of total solar eclipses in the US and what today’s eclipse will look like from the Triangle area.

Guest

Amy Sayle, Science Education Specialist, Morehead Planetarium and Science Center

Amy Sayle and Leoneda Inge pose with their solar eclipse glasses
Rachel McCarthy
Dr. Amy Sayle and Leoneda Inge pose with their solar eclipse glasses after their conversation at WUNC's studio at the American Tobacco Historic District in downtown Durham.

Due South Solar Eclipse
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy