"It's a spectacle of nature": local science educator on the joys of a solar eclipse

Solar eclipse day is finally here, so put on your solar eclipse protective glasses and point your eyes toward the sky.

Morehead Planetarium and Science Center science education specialist Dr. Amy Sayle joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about where the total eclipse path will be, the recent (and not so recent) history of total solar eclipses in the US and what today’s eclipse will look like from the Triangle area.

Guest

Amy Sayle, Science Education Specialist, Morehead Planetarium and Science Center