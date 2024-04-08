Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

How a Supreme Court ruling on Mifepristone could impact abortion access in North Carolina

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 8, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
Outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday March 26, 2024
Rachel Crumpler/NC Health News
Outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 as the justices inside heard arguments in the case FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

It seems that every week there’s a new decision by a court that could impact abortion access in the U.S.

Last week, a Florida Supreme Court ruling effectively banned abortions in that state after six weeks. The court also ruled in a separate decision, that a proposed state constitutional amendment to guarantee certain abortion rights could go on the November ballot.

And two weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case involving the abortion medication Mifepristone. A decision from the court could result in restricting access to the drug.

North Carolina Health News reporter Rachel Crumpler recently told “Due South” that almost 70% of abortions in North Carolina in 2022 were medication abortions. Rachel joins co-host Leoneda Inge us to talk about the Supreme Court case, how the decision could impact North Carolinians, and how Mifepristone is used in the state now.

Guest

Rachel Crumpler, reporter covering reproductive health, North Carolina Health News

Tags
Due South abortion access
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy