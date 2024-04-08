How a Supreme Court ruling on Mifepristone could impact abortion access in North Carolina

It seems that every week there’s a new decision by a court that could impact abortion access in the U.S.

Last week, a Florida Supreme Court ruling effectively banned abortions in that state after six weeks. The court also ruled in a separate decision, that a proposed state constitutional amendment to guarantee certain abortion rights could go on the November ballot.

And two weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case involving the abortion medication Mifepristone. A decision from the court could result in restricting access to the drug.

North Carolina Health News reporter Rachel Crumpler recently told “Due South” that almost 70% of abortions in North Carolina in 2022 were medication abortions. Rachel joins co-host Leoneda Inge us to talk about the Supreme Court case, how the decision could impact North Carolinians, and how Mifepristone is used in the state now.

Guest

Rachel Crumpler, reporter covering reproductive health, North Carolina Health News

