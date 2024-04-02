Triple Nickles; Principal Asia Cunningham; UNC Hospitals Youth Behavioral Health

Editor's Note: This conversation originally aired Jan 9, 2024.

Part One: Sharryse Piggott highlights the ‘Triple Nickles’

WUNC’s Sharryse Piggott spent weeks reporting on the history of the U.S. Army’s first all-Black WWII paratrooper unit. She spoke with the grandson of unit founder Walter Morris about the groundbreaking work the soldiers pioneered. She talks with Leoneda Inge about the ‘Triple Nickles.’

Guest

Sharryse Piggott, WUNC reporter

Part Two: Principal Asia Cunningham

Pearsontown Elementary School principal Asia Cunningham was shocked during a school assembly in November when she realized the event was being held in her honor. There, it was announced that she was the winner of the prestigious Milken Educator Award, also known as “the Oscars of Teaching. We talk with her about her work and the honor.

Guest

Asia Cunningham, principal of Pearsontown Elementary School

Part Three: New UNC Health Facility Addresses Youth Mental Health Issues

Leoneda Inge talks to Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody about UNC Health’s new in-patient facility, located in Butner, NC, for children and teens facing mental health and addiction challenges.

Guest

Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody, professor and chair of the Department of Psychiatry at UNC-Chapel Hill