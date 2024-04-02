Bringing The World Home To You

Race & Demographics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Black workers' resistance in 1980s Rocky Mount reverberates today

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 2, 2024
Ajamu A. Dillahunt-Holloway
Ajamu A. Dillahunt-Holloway

The 1980s were an important, and too often overlooked, decade for Black worker resistance, according to NC State history professor Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway, who recently wrote about the struggles faced by Schlage Lock workers in Rocky Mount in 1988, as well as about their victory.

Dr. Dillahunt-Holloway talks to co-host Leoneda Inge about how organizing in the South among Black workers in the 80s — despite the region’s history of opposition to organized labor — is crucial to understanding social change in the region and country.

Dillahunt-Holloway's article in The Journal of African American History is called "Victory through Struggle: Black Workers for Justice and the Fight for Economic and Environmental Justice in North Carolina."

Dr. Dillahunt-Holloway also sticks around to talk with Jeff and Leoneda about protest songs spanning the last several decades in our Southern Mixtape.

Guest

Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway, Assistant Professor of African American History and Public History, North Carolina State University

Due South Black Workers For JusticeWorkers' Rights
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
