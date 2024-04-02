Black workers' resistance in 1980s Rocky Mount reverberates today
The 1980s were an important, and too often overlooked, decade for Black worker resistance, according to NC State history professor Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway, who recently wrote about the struggles faced by Schlage Lock workers in Rocky Mount in 1988, as well as about their victory.
Dr. Dillahunt-Holloway talks to co-host Leoneda Inge about how organizing in the South among Black workers in the 80s — despite the region’s history of opposition to organized labor — is crucial to understanding social change in the region and country.
Dillahunt-Holloway's article in The Journal of African American History is called "Victory through Struggle: Black Workers for Justice and the Fight for Economic and Environmental Justice in North Carolina."
Dr. Dillahunt-Holloway also sticks around to talk with Jeff and Leoneda about protest songs spanning the last several decades in our Southern Mixtape.
Guest
Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway, Assistant Professor of African American History and Public History, North Carolina State University