The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A look at Black land retention and sustainable forestry with Mavis Gragg

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:10 PM EDT
Full Frame Documentary Film Festival
Family Tree will be featured at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham on Friday, April 5.

The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival kicks off in Durham on April 4. The festival will feature over 70 films celebrating the art of non-fiction storytelling.

One of those films, Family Tree, follows the story of two Black families fighting both to retain ownership of their inherited land and to cultivate the forestry on that land.

Mavis Gragg, co-founder of HeirShares

Mavis Gragg, one of the experts featured in Family Tree, joins co-host Leoneda Inge to discuss the work of Black land retention, family real estate ownership and sustainable forestry.

Guest

Mavis Gragg, co-founder of HeirShares and a 2024 Loeb Fellow at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
