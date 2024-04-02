A look at Black land retention and sustainable forestry with Mavis Gragg

The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival kicks off in Durham on April 4. The festival will feature over 70 films celebrating the art of non-fiction storytelling.

One of those films, Family Tree, follows the story of two Black families fighting both to retain ownership of their inherited land and to cultivate the forestry on that land.

Mavis Gragg, one of the experts featured in Family Tree, joins co-host Leoneda Inge to discuss the work of Black land retention, family real estate ownership and sustainable forestry.

Mavis Gragg, co-founder of HeirShares and a 2024 Loeb Fellow at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design