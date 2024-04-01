Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

New, Raleigh-based episodes of 'Antiques Roadshow' begin airing on April 1

By Leoneda Inge
Published April 1, 2024 at 12:33 PM EDT
Antiques Roadshow in Raleigh on May 16, 2023
Matt Ramey
/
for WUNC
Vivie Aravidis holds a large vintage poster of The Smiths during the filming of Antiques Roadshow at the NCMA in Raleigh, N.C.

The wait is finally over. Fans of Antiques Roadshow on PBS can rejoice. April 1 kicks off a series of episodes based in Raleigh at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

The series visited the area nearly one year ago, in May 2023, to film the Raleigh-based episodes. Before that visit, it had been years since the popular series came to North Carolina.

WUNC's Leoneda Inge stands with Swan Galleries' Deborah Rogal after she appraised Inge's photograph of Henry Louis Gates. Rogal was one of dozens of appraisers at the NCMA in Raleigh, N.C. for the filming of Antiques Roadshow.
Matt Ramey
/
for WUNC
WUNC's Leoneda Inge stands with Swan Galleries' Deborah Rogal after she appraised Inge's photograph of Henry Louis Gates. Rogal was one of dozens of appraisers at the NCMA in Raleigh, N.C. for the filming of Antiques Roadshow.

Avid Antiques Roadshow enthusiasts may remember the show's 2009 visit, when a woman from eastern North Carolina set an appraisal record back with a collection of 18th century Chinese items made of jade.

Co-host Leoneda Inge chats with Marsha Bemko is executive producer of Antiques Roadshow, as well as collecting hopefuls featured in the Raleigh-based episodes.

The first of the three-episode series airs tonight on PBS North Carolina.

Guests

Marsha Bemko, executive producer of Antiques Roadshow
Jennifer Avakian, collector
Jeremy King, collector

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge