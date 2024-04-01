New, Raleigh-based episodes of 'Antiques Roadshow' begin airing on April 1

The wait is finally over. Fans of Antiques Roadshow on PBS can rejoice. April 1 kicks off a series of episodes based in Raleigh at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

The series visited the area nearly one year ago, in May 2023, to film the Raleigh-based episodes. Before that visit, it had been years since the popular series came to North Carolina.

Matt Ramey / for WUNC WUNC's Leoneda Inge stands with Swan Galleries' Deborah Rogal after she appraised Inge's photograph of Henry Louis Gates. Rogal was one of dozens of appraisers at the NCMA in Raleigh, N.C. for the filming of Antiques Roadshow.

Avid Antiques Roadshow enthusiasts may remember the show's 2009 visit, when a woman from eastern North Carolina set an appraisal record back with a collection of 18th century Chinese items made of jade.

Co-host Leoneda Inge chats with Marsha Bemko is executive producer of Antiques Roadshow, as well as collecting hopefuls featured in the Raleigh-based episodes.

The first of the three-episode series airs tonight on PBS North Carolina.

Guests

Marsha Bemko, executive producer of Antiques Roadshow

Jennifer Avakian, collector

Jeremy King, collector