New, Raleigh-based episodes of 'Antiques Roadshow' begin airing on April 1
The wait is finally over. Fans of Antiques Roadshow on PBS can rejoice. April 1 kicks off a series of episodes based in Raleigh at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
The series visited the area nearly one year ago, in May 2023, to film the Raleigh-based episodes. Before that visit, it had been years since the popular series came to North Carolina.
Avid Antiques Roadshow enthusiasts may remember the show's 2009 visit, when a woman from eastern North Carolina set an appraisal record back with a collection of 18th century Chinese items made of jade.
Co-host Leoneda Inge chats with Marsha Bemko is executive producer of Antiques Roadshow, as well as collecting hopefuls featured in the Raleigh-based episodes.
The first of the three-episode series airs tonight on PBS North Carolina.
Guests
Marsha Bemko, executive producer of Antiques Roadshow
Jennifer Avakian, collector
Jeremy King, collector