Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Bill Ferris and Marcie Cohen Ferris on publishing the South; History of apples; Hurricanes Coach

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff Tiberii
Published March 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Bill and Marcie Cohen Ferris
Donn Young / Courtesy UNC
Bill and Marcie Cohen Ferris

Editor's note: This show originally aired Nov. 21, 2023

Part One: Bill Ferris and Marcie Cohen Ferris on publishing the South
Marcie Cohen Ferris and Bill Ferris have dedicated their lives and careers to cataloging the folkways and foodways of the American South. The couple, both professor emeriti of UNC-Chapel Hill, have published a number of award-winning and noteworthy books about our diverse region. Now, they are the namesakes of a new imprint at UNC Press – Ferris & Ferris Books – which will publish books about the South.
Guests
Marcie Cohen Ferris, professor emerita of American studies at UNC-Chapel Hill and past president of the board of directors of the Southern Foodways Alliance.
Bill Ferris, professor emeritus of History at UNC-Chapel Hill, former associate director of the Center for the Study of the American South.

Part Two: The Surprising Story of Apples in the South
One of the books published under the new press Ferris & Ferris Books is an interesting look at southern apples. Host Jeff Tiberii sits down with Diane Flynt, author of “Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived: The Surprising Story of Apples in the South,” to discuss the long and curious history of Southern apple growth and extinction.
Guest
Diane Flynt, author of “Wild, Tame, Lost, Revived” and founder of Foggy Ridge Cider in Dugspur, VA.

Part Three: Carolina Hurricanes Coach
The Carolina Hurricanes are on the doorstep of a championship. For the past five years the ‘Canes have been among the most talented, competitive, and feared teams in the National Hockey League. But injuries, and other factors, have thus far kept the Triangle’s only major professional sports team from winning its second-ever Stanley Cup. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour is in his sixth season overseeing the team. He recently sat down with Due South to talk about the campaign, hockey’s growth in the south, and some of his proudest moments.
Guest
Rod Brind'Amour, coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii