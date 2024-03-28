Bill Ferris and Marcie Cohen Ferris on publishing the South; History of apples; Hurricanes Coach

Editor's note: This show originally aired Nov. 21, 2023

Part One: Bill Ferris and Marcie Cohen Ferris on publishing the South

Marcie Cohen Ferris and Bill Ferris have dedicated their lives and careers to cataloging the folkways and foodways of the American South. The couple, both professor emeriti of UNC-Chapel Hill, have published a number of award-winning and noteworthy books about our diverse region. Now, they are the namesakes of a new imprint at UNC Press – Ferris & Ferris Books – which will publish books about the South.

Guests

Marcie Cohen Ferris, professor emerita of American studies at UNC-Chapel Hill and past president of the board of directors of the Southern Foodways Alliance.

Bill Ferris, professor emeritus of History at UNC-Chapel Hill, former associate director of the Center for the Study of the American South.

Part Two: The Surprising Story of Apples in the South

One of the books published under the new press Ferris & Ferris Books is an interesting look at southern apples. Host Jeff Tiberii sits down with Diane Flynt, author of “Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived: The Surprising Story of Apples in the South,” to discuss the long and curious history of Southern apple growth and extinction.

Guest

Diane Flynt, author of “Wild, Tame, Lost, Revived” and founder of Foggy Ridge Cider in Dugspur, VA.

Part Three: Carolina Hurricanes Coach

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the doorstep of a championship. For the past five years the ‘Canes have been among the most talented, competitive, and feared teams in the National Hockey League. But injuries, and other factors, have thus far kept the Triangle’s only major professional sports team from winning its second-ever Stanley Cup. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour is in his sixth season overseeing the team. He recently sat down with Due South to talk about the campaign, hockey’s growth in the south, and some of his proudest moments.

Guest

Rod Brind'Amour, coach of the Carolina Hurricanes