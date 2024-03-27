Have we reached the tipping point for restaurant worker pay?

The practice of tipping is rooted in racism and perpetuates sexual harassment, according to Saru Jayaraman. Jayaraman is the Director of the Food Labor Research Center at University of California and is President of One Fair Wage, an organization advocating for the full and fair minimum wage for all workers — including the millions of restaurant workers who are paid a tipped minimum wage. She talks with co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii about the history of tipping and her view of its future.

Guest

Saru Jayaraman, President and Co-Founder of One Fair Wage (OFW), Director of the Food Labor Research Center at University of California, Berkeley

Then, co-host Leoneda Inge continues the conversation about tipping with Lindsay Moriarty, owner of Monuts Donuts.

Moriarty is accustomed to taking risks out of necessity. After graduating with a dual master’s degree, Lindsay couldn’t find job — so, of course, she started selling donuts out of a tricycle cart.

Monuts Donuts quickly became a success and Lindsay soon realized she could run her small business using the values that brought her to grad school in the first place: promoting equitable economic development and community health by offering a living wage, paid time off and health insurance to employees.

Three years ago, Monuts tried something risky, again — going “tip-free.” She talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about how she makes it work for the business and for employees.

Guest

Lindsay Moriarty, Owner and Chef, Monuts Donuts