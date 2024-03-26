Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Rap and redemption on death row in North Carolina

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published March 26, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT
How to balance justice, and redemption. Punishment, and opportunity. Those are just two of the ethics-balancing questions raised in a new book co-written by a man on death row in North Carolina.

It's called Rap and Redemption on Death Row.

A conversation with the author, about his life, his decisions, and his new rap album. And with his collaborator on how the two men became friends.

Guests

Alim Braxton is a writer, rapper, and activist living on North Carolina’s death row in Raleigh. He's been convicted of killing three people. Co-author of Rap and Redemption on Death Row: Seeking Justice and Finding Purpose behind Bars.

Mark Katz is the John P. Barker Distinguished Professor of Music at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the author of several books, including Rap and Redemption on Death Row: Seeking Justice and Finding Purpose behind Bars.

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
