Rap and redemption on death row in North Carolina

How to balance justice, and redemption. Punishment, and opportunity. Those are just two of the ethics-balancing questions raised in a new book co-written by a man on death row in North Carolina.

It's called Rap and Redemption on Death Row.

A conversation with the author, about his life, his decisions, and his new rap album. And with his collaborator on how the two men became friends.

Guests

Alim Braxton is a writer, rapper, and activist living on North Carolina’s death row in Raleigh. He's been convicted of killing three people. Co-author of Rap and Redemption on Death Row: Seeking Justice and Finding Purpose behind Bars.

Mark Katz is the John P. Barker Distinguished Professor of Music at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the author of several books, including Rap and Redemption on Death Row: Seeking Justice and Finding Purpose behind Bars.