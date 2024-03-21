How adding CROWN Act language to dress code policy could better protect Black students

As of June 2023, about two dozen states had adopted the CROWN Act. CROWN — which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair—is state-level legislation that intends to protect Black and brown women from discrimination based on how they style their hair.

Stacia Brown/WUNC Monika Johnson-Hostler, vice-chair of the Wake County Public School Systems board, in studio at WUNC in Durham.

In early March 2024, the Wake County Public School System introduced a school board meeting proposal to amend the district’s dress code policy to include language from the CROWN Act.

Studies show that Black students experience hair discrimination as early as age 5 and teenagers miss up to one week of school per year due to hair dissatisfaction.

Guest

Monika Johnson-Hostler, vice chair of the Wake County Public School Board