Black athletes continue to face hair discrimination. Can the CROWN Act help?

Black women athletes have long been scrutinized for how they present themselves in public and during competition. From Venus Williams being penalized for wearing beads in her hair at the 1999 Australian Open to Gabby Douglas facing ridicule for her hairstyles during the 2016 Olympics to track star Sha'Carri Richardson drawing attention for her colorful wigs (and quick wig removals) on the track, Black women's relationship to hair and beauty are distinct and marked by discrimination.

Co-host Leoneda Inge chats with Letisha E.C. Brown, PhD, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Cincinnati, about the history of Black women and beauty standards in sports and whether or not implementing the CROWN Act in professional sports may help combat discrimination.

Guest

Letisha E.C. Brown, assistant professor of sociology, University of Cincinnati