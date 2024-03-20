Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A look at the shifting landscape of abortion access in North Carolina post-Roe v. Wade

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthy
Published March 20, 2024 at 1:45 PM EDT
US Abortion Policies and Access After Roe (Guttmacher Institute, March 13, 2024 )
Guttmacher Institute
US Abortion Policies and Access After Roe, as of March 13, 2024, from Guttmacher Institute

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, the impact in some states was immediate. In North Carolina, it was the passage of SB-20 in 2023 – which bans abortion after 12 weeks except under very specific circumstances – that created new restrictions to accessing abortion care. Due South talks to reporters and people on the ground navigating the shifting sands of abortion access in North Carolina.

In our first segment, co-host Leoneda Inge talks to reporter Laura Morel of the investigative journalism radio program Reveal about her recent reporting on the challenges confronting abortion care providers in NC and across the South.

Guest
Laura Morel, reporter for Reveal, covering reproductive health

Then, Leoneda Inge talks to a Charlotte-based abortion care provider and a reproductive rights advocate about their work and the uncertainty and exhaustion they've faced since SB-20 took effect.

Guests
Calla Hales, Executive Director, A Preferred Women's Health Center in Charlotte
Tina Marshall, reproductive rights advocate, and Founder of Black Abortion Defense League

In our last segment, new abortion provision numbers for North Carolina were just released by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health policy research organization. North Carolina Health News reporter Rachel Crumpler talks to co-host Jeff Tiberii about the data and explains what's changed since SB-20 went into effect.

Guest
Rachel Crumpler, reporter, North Carolina Health News

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
