A look at the shifting landscape of abortion access in North Carolina post-Roe v. Wade

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, the impact in some states was immediate. In North Carolina, it was the passage of SB-20 in 2023 – which bans abortion after 12 weeks except under very specific circumstances – that created new restrictions to accessing abortion care. Due South talks to reporters and people on the ground navigating the shifting sands of abortion access in North Carolina.

In our first segment, co-host Leoneda Inge talks to reporter Laura Morel of the investigative journalism radio program Reveal about her recent reporting on the challenges confronting abortion care providers in NC and across the South.

Laura Morel, reporter for Reveal, covering reproductive health

Then, Leoneda Inge talks to a Charlotte-based abortion care provider and a reproductive rights advocate about their work and the uncertainty and exhaustion they've faced since SB-20 took effect.

Calla Hales, Executive Director, A Preferred Women's Health Center in Charlotte

Tina Marshall, reproductive rights advocate, and Founder of Black Abortion Defense League

In our last segment, new abortion provision numbers for North Carolina were just released by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health policy research organization. North Carolina Health News reporter Rachel Crumpler talks to co-host Jeff Tiberii about the data and explains what's changed since SB-20 went into effect.

Rachel Crumpler, reporter, North Carolina Health News