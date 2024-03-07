The Hayti Heritage Film Festival opens on March 7 with 32 films

The Hayti Heritage Film Festival returns this year with 32 film screenings and a keynote conversation between actor Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar) and Mark Anthony Neal, James B. Duke Distinguished Professor of African and African American Studies at Duke University.

Co-host Leoneda Inge sat down with festival director Tyra Dixon to discuss a few of the films, including Little Richard: I Am Everything, Freedom Hill and Look Back at It.

Tyra Dixon, Hayti Heritage Film Festival director