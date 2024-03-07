Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

How accessible are Durham's art spaces? An advocate weighs in.

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published March 7, 2024 at 11:04 AM EST
Dan Ellison and Betty Siegel, the Director of the Office of Accessibility and VSA at The Kennedy Center. Dan was a 2023 recipient of The Kennedy Center's Leadership Exchange in Arts and Disability (LEAD®) Community Asset Award for sustained success in improving arts accessibility for individuals with disabilities.
/
If you've never needed accommodations to view, hear or experience the artwork in museums and galleries or the performances in theaters around the Triangle, you may never have considered the work it takes to provide an equitable experience to all.

Dan Ellison has devoted much of his professional life to ensuring that this work is done in Durham, Raleigh and beyond. He joins Due South co-host Leoneda Inge to discuss the progress being made in art spaces throughout the community — and the work that is yet to be done.

Guest

Dan Ellison, an arts attorney, accessibility advocate and founder of Durham Arts Place

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
