How accessible are Durham's art spaces? An advocate weighs in.

If you've never needed accommodations to view, hear or experience the artwork in museums and galleries or the performances in theaters around the Triangle, you may never have considered the work it takes to provide an equitable experience to all.

Dan Ellison has devoted much of his professional life to ensuring that this work is done in Durham, Raleigh and beyond. He joins Due South co-host Leoneda Inge to discuss the progress being made in art spaces throughout the community — and the work that is yet to be done.

Guest

Dan Ellison, an arts attorney, accessibility advocate and founder of Durham Arts Place