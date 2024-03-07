Autism is still under-researched in Black and brown communities. Here's how that can change.

Autism research has evolved significantly over the past two decades. Far more is known about how autism presents in both children and adults than ever before.

But the racial and gender disparities among those diagnosed with autism are still under-researched and under-addressed. Researcher Brian Boyd joins Due South to discuss the strides being made in autism research and access to resources, as well as the work still left to be done in various underserved communities.

Guest

Brian Boyd, William C. Friday Distinguished Professor in the UNC School of Education and interim director of the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

