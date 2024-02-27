Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

How white supremacists briefly overthrew Louisiana's state legislature 150 years ago

By Jeff Tiberii
Published February 27, 2024 at 10:05 AM EST
"Battle at the Customs House", an egraving in Frank Leslie's Illustrated Newspaper, 1874
/
Wikimedia // Creative Commons

The start of the end of Reconstruction in the South happened during the 1874 election season.

"The Louisiana outrages : A street barricade, guarded by white leaguers" 1874
Harper's weekly
/
Creative Commons, New York Public Library
"The Louisiana outrages : A street barricade, guarded by white leaguers" 1874

That’s what author Robert Cwiklik argues in a deeply-researched new book "Sheridan's Secret Mission: How the South Won the War After the Civil War," published by Harper Collins this year.

It includes the story of how Union General and war hero Phillip Sheridan led federal troops to stop white men attempting to overthrow the democratically elected Louisiana state government when the new legislators were to be installed in January 1875.

Guest
-Robert Cwiklik is the author of "Sheridan's Secret Mission: How the South Won the War After the Civil War" from Harper Collins, and was an editor at The Wall Street Journal for more than 15 years.

Due South History
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
