How white supremacists briefly overthrew Louisiana's state legislature 150 years ago

The start of the end of Reconstruction in the South happened during the 1874 election season.

Harper's weekly / Creative Commons, New York Public Library "The Louisiana outrages : A street barricade, guarded by white leaguers" 1874

That’s what author Robert Cwiklik argues in a deeply-researched new book "Sheridan's Secret Mission: How the South Won the War After the Civil War," published by Harper Collins this year.

It includes the story of how Union General and war hero Phillip Sheridan led federal troops to stop white men attempting to overthrow the democratically elected Louisiana state government when the new legislators were to be installed in January 1875.

Guest

-Robert Cwiklik is the author of "Sheridan's Secret Mission: How the South Won the War After the Civil War" from Harper Collins, and was an editor at The Wall Street Journal for more than 15 years.

