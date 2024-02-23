Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Early voting turnout in NC primary election, Trump backs Moore, update in DPS pay saga

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:04 PM EST
Voters walk inside The Maxwell Center to cast their ballots during early voting in Goldsboro Friday morning October 21, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke/WUNC
/
WUNC
File photo

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

With early voting plodding along, we'll check turnout numbers. Spoiler: they're not great.

We get a preview of South Carolina's Republican primary this Saturday.

We consider just how much some candidates are self-funding.

The North Carolina House speaker has received the full and total endorsement of the former president.

And we check-in with Durham Public Schools to find out the latest in their pay saga.

Meanwhile, a Civil Rights leader turned Supreme Court Justice, has his statue unveiled in Greensboro. We'll discuss the living legacy of Henry Frye.

AND, what's with that cool unicorn sticker in Wake County?

Join Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists for the Friday news roundup.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol bureau chief, WUNC

Jason DeBruyn, health reporter, WUNC

Caitlin Byrd, senior politics reporter, The Post and Courier

Mary Helen Moore, Durham reporter, The News & Observer

