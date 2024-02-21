After 30 years, NC Supreme Court revisits Leandro case to determine state’s education funding
For several decades the outcome of a legal case arguing that the state violated children’s constitutional right to a “sound, basic education” has been in limbo.
After a judge ordered a study on how the state should fund education in order to meet that standard, Republicans in control of the state legislature have blocked its implementation, saying the court did not have the authority to designate state funds, only the legislature does.
A hearing on February 22 will determine the future of the case, and whether the plan to require more funding for K-12 education was correctly ruled.
Guests
Ann Doss Helms, education reporter at WFAE
Bob Orr, former associate Justice of the State Supreme Court
Geoff Coltrane, senior education advisor to the governor
Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst, John Locke Foundation
Marcus Bass, deputy director of NC Black Alliance and member of the coordinating committee for Every Child NC