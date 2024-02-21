Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

After 30 years, NC Supreme Court revisits Leandro case to determine state’s education funding

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published February 21, 2024 at 12:11 PM EST
Every Child NC

For several decades the outcome of a legal case arguing that the state violated children’s constitutional right to a “sound, basic education” has been in limbo.

After a judge ordered a study on how the state should fund education in order to meet that standard, Republicans in control of the state legislature have blocked its implementation, saying the court did not have the authority to designate state funds, only the legislature does.

A hearing on February 22 will determine the future of the case, and whether the plan to require more funding for K-12 education was correctly ruled.

Guests

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter at WFAE

Bob Orr, former associate Justice of the State Supreme Court

Geoff Coltrane, senior education advisor to the governor

Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst, John Locke Foundation

Geoff Coltrane, senior education advisor for Governor Cooper administration

Marcus Bass, deputy director of NC Black Alliance and member of the coordinating committee for Every Child NC

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco