With her sixth solo album, jazz vocalist and storyteller Lois Deloatch explores themes of family, agape love and Black history. From the title track, "Love Always" to covers of "Amazing Grace" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," Deloatch renders heartfelt lyrical musings that nod to her rural Southern upbringing and her expansive world view.

Lois Deloatch, songwriter and jazz vocalist